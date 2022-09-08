Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most successful actresses in the Indian movie industry. While the actress enjoys huge stardom in the industry, she also enjoys a massive fan following on her social media, where she often shares moments of her life with her fans. While many fans love and adore the actress, there are a few who think otherwise

Advertisement

Recently the actress received a lot of troll comments on the social media post she shared on her Instagram account. Let’s check it out.

Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor Khan is on her fitness routine, trying to get back in shape after she gave birth to her second son, Jeh Ali Khan. While she does this, a video shared by a famous Instagram account “anshukayoga”, featured the actress performing yoga. As soon as the video hit the social media platform, netizens flooded the comments section with troll messages. It is noted that Kareena was seen wearing a black sports bra and grey tights while performing yoga.