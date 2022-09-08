Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most successful actresses in the Indian movie industry. While the actress enjoys huge stardom in the industry, she also enjoys a massive fan following on her social media, where she often shares moments of her life with her fans. While many fans love and adore the actress, there are a few who think otherwise
Advertisement
Recently the actress received a lot of troll comments on the social media post she shared on her Instagram account. Let’s check it out.
Advertisement
Kareena Kapoor Khan is on her fitness routine, trying to get back in shape after she gave birth to her second son, Jeh Ali Khan. While she does this, a video shared by a famous Instagram account “anshukayoga”, featured the actress performing yoga. As soon as the video hit the social media platform, netizens flooded the comments section with troll messages. It is noted that Kareena was seen wearing a black sports bra and grey tights while performing yoga.
Trending
Check out the video
View this post on Instagram
Netizens took it to the comment section of the video, sharing their views on Kareena Kapoor Khan performing her yoga poses. One user wrote, Cow”. Another user penned, “Fat n Ugly”. One user commented, “Ab Nahi Raha Kareena Mein Koi Dum”. While one user wrote, “Alcohol or drugs kam liya karo”, another penned, “Budhi Bebo”.
On the work front, Kareena was seen working alongside Aamir Khan, in their recently released Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie was released on 11th August 2022 and was directed by Advait Chandan. Made on a budget of Rs 180 Crores, it is noted that the movie is an adaptation of the Oscar-winning movie Forrest Gump.
What are your thoughts on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram post? Do let us know in the comments
For more such updates make sure to follow Koimoi.
Must Read: Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt’s Ujjain Temple Controversy Sparks Debate, Home Minister Narottam Mishra Says “No One Stopped Them…”
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram
Advertisement.
Advertisement