Divya Agarwal has been at the receiving end of backlash ever since she announced her engagement to boyfriend Apurva Padgaonkar. This update comes within 4 months of her split from long-time boyfriend Varun Sood. Netizens have been calling her nasty names like ‘gold digger.’ The beauty now seems to have taken a dig at all the haters with her latest Instagram story. Scroll below for all the details.

Varun and Divya had been together since 2018. The couple fell in love on the sets of Ace Of Space. They were also living together and their families were deeply involved in their relationship. Sood was a huge backbone for the Bigg Boss OTT winner when she lost her father in 2020.

It was in March this year that Divya Agarwal announced her breakup with Varun Sood. She blamed herself as she was failing at ‘self love’ and wanted to give herself time. In addition, she added that her former partner will always remain her best friend and asked fans to respect her decision.

On her 30th birthday, boyfriend Apurva Padgaonkar surprised her by going down on his knees and proposing her for marriage. Of course, she said yes in presence of her close friends and family members. Unforunately, Varun Sood fans have been trolling her ever since and calling her a ‘gold digger.’

Divya took to her Instagram story yesterday and shared a quote that read, “Don’t talk to me about loyalty. I am still here, holding secrets from people who are throwing dirt of my name.”

Take a look at the story shared by Divya Agarwal below:

Well, this certainly looks like an answer to the haters. Doesn’t it?

