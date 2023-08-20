Kangana Ranaut always uses every opportunity to make headlines with her statements. The actress often posts bold and controversial opinions on social media while also trolling Bollywood stars. On to the series of new events, Kangana spoke about capitalism on her Instagram handle while revealing that she doesn’t use sunscreen and that Sun is our god, and we should not fear him. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Kangana enjoys a huge fan following on social media, with over 9 million followers on Instagram. The actress often gives a glimpse of her personal and professional life on the platform, and we love how she’s so candid and brutally honest with fans there.

Now talking about the latest scoop, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram handle and put forth her point on capitalism as she wrote, “Capitalism has taught us many things just to sell stuff to us, and worse of them all is ‘sunscreen’ it has taught us to be scared of sun and its exposure… which is so damaging… Sun is our God, there is nothing to fear from Sun, I don’t even own a sunscreen… If I get sun it’s a party for me (sun emoticons).”

Take A Look:

We are sure this story will start a conversation between skincare junkies. Meanwhile, recently Kangana Ranaut mentioned Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in her Instagram stories as she spoke about Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan I.

On the work front, the actress will be next seen in Chandramukhi 2, and Kangana has been giving a glimpse of her character on social media, and fans are pretty excited about it.

What are your thoughts on Ranaut talking about not owning a sunscreen? Tell us in the space below.

