Abhishek Bachchan is currently making headlines as he’s promoting his upcoming film ‘Ghoomer’. Directed by R. Balki, the film also stars Saiyami Kher, Angad Bedi and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles, with Amitabh Bachchan having a cameo in it. On to the series of new events, Abhishek, in a new interview, has revealed how his wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, teaches their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, the weight and legacy that comes with her surname. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Abhishek enjoys a huge fan following on social media, with over 11 million followers on Instagram. The actor is quite active on the photo-sharing platform and often gives a sneak peek into his personal and professional life.

In a recent interview with Raj Shamani on his podcast, Abhishek Bachchan opened up about his surname and said, “My surname is sacred to me. I am whatever I am today because of my surname, which was given to me by my grandfather, and my father did a fantastic job of furthering that name and the dignity associated with it.”

The actor also revealed how his wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, has been teaching the same to their daughter, Aaradhya and said, “I see my wife teach that to my daughter. We don’t want to put pressure on her, but (she) must be respectful of what her father, her dada ji, her pardada ji (her grandfather, great-grandfather) have done and achieved, and she must respect that, and never do anything to deplete that.”

Abhishek Bachchan never misses an opportunity to appreciate his wife and actress Aishwarya, and they’re undoubtedly one of the most adorable and talented couples in Bollywood.

