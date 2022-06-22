Ms. Marvel Episode 1 To 3 Review: Star Rating:

Cast: Imam Vellani, Matt Lintz, Mohan Kapur, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Nimra Bucha, and ensemble.

Creator: Bisha K. Ali

Director: Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah (Ep 1), Meera Menon (Ep 2 & 3)

Streaming On: Disney+ Hotstar.

Language: English (with subtitles).

Runtime: Each Episode Around 50 Minutes.

Ms. Marvel Episode 1 To 3 Review: What’s It About:

Kamala Khan, a nerdy teenager is a Muslim girl in America navigating her life through the fact that she is a brown girl in a white worshipping neighborhood. Soon she realises her love for Captain Marvel and the cosmic world is not just namesake, but she indeed has a connect. Self-realisation, training the superpowers and learning the purpose is what the first three episode encapsulate.

Ms. Marvel Episode 1 To 3 Review: What Works:

As a brown man staying in a country far away from where the Marvel Cinematic Universe content is made, Ms. Marvel makes me feel home. Yes, that’s a big statement and the newest offering in the series department by the studio with Disney is one of the most well edged, inclusive and entertaining writing coming out of the mill. Right after Moon Knight (show) and Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness (movie), the MCU takes a 180 degree turn and is more humane now than magic.

History is been made as the first Muslim-American superhero rises. She is a girl like you and me writing fan theories about the Avengers. Though these characters exist in her universe actually, and not in ours. Bisha K. Ali’s writing gives a sense that what might happen if one of the fans from across the globe realises they actually have a superpower one day. The vibrant setup and fast-paced storytelling is what also ends up being cherry on the cake. These are humans bound by the norms of the society and community. Kamala is told she can’t be out post 9:00 PM. She is not supposed to wear tight pants, she has to do all things Halal (permissible).

So her immediate problems aren’t ones that are affecting the grand scheme of the cosmos, but affect her personally. It is her community and the norms they have set is what she needs to rise above. Moon Knight was the first big step on the way to ultimate inclusion, and Ms. Marvel only takes the trend ahead. Hindi is what the white people perceive it to be, the mannerisms aren’t alien and there is no chest thumping to be he fact that people are randomly switching to their mother tongue.

Not just the writing, the music of the show is as iconic as that of Moon Knight. Of course the latter is kind of complex, this time it’s more about the teen tone but still closer to the roots of the day leading character. The action is amazing and Kamala keeps failing because she has never indulged in a combat before. Thank God she doesn’t turn into a fighter overnight.

Ms. Marvel Episode 1 To 3 Review: Star Performance:

Imam Vellani as Kamala Khan is natural. She knows the responsibility on her shoulders but at the same time also knows how to make it all looks effortless. The actor proves why she was chosen in the first place.

Matt Lintz is a character who brings the emotional depth to the whole teenage angle and the struggles. So does Rish Shah, whose screen presence is quite good must say. Zenobia Shroff as mother is a treat. If you are brought up in a brown family, you will relate. Nimra Bucha is a surprise and you need to witness her yourself.

Ms. Marvel Episode 1 To 3 Review: What Doesn’t Work:

I hope the makers only flourish from this point.

Ms. Marvel Episode 1 To 3 Review: Last Words:

Ms. Marvel is one of the most inclusive writings coming out of the MCU. Kamala Khan has a lot of potential and it seems like she is in the correct hands. The future only looks brighter.

