Hollywood star Will Smith was there for ‘Batgirl’ directors following the bad news about the movie’s cancellation.

The ‘Emancipation’ star reached out to Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who also directed the actor in ‘Bad Boys for Life’, after they learned that Warner Bros. Discovery shelved the film in a cost-cutting measure, reports aceshowbiz.com.

In a new interview with Variety, El Arbi reveals how Smith offered some comfort in the wake of the movie’s cancellation. “It was two days after the wedding, and Will Smith was there.”

Will Smith was like, ‘What’s happening? Oh my God,'” the filmmaker said. “And he said, ‘Really, don’t worry about it. Just one tip. Don’t go on social media.'”

Warner Bros announced the shocking decision to scrap ‘Batgirl’ in August 2022, though the filming had been completed. Responding to the news, El Arbi and Fallah said in a statement that they “are saddened and shocked by the news.”

Leslie Grace, who was cast in the titular role, praised the “incredible cast and tireless crew” for their “hard work and intention” they put into the film during the shooting for months in Scotland. She penned on Instagram: “I feel blessed to have worked among absolute greats and forged relationships for a lifetime in the process!”

El Arbi and Fallah have since been booked for their next project. They are set to return at the helm for the fourth ‘Bad Boys‘ movie, which was greenlit earlier this month. Sharing the news in late January, Will Smith said in an Instagram video: “Yo, I’ve got an announcement.”

The Oscar-winning actor, Will Smith was seen visiting his co-star Martin Lawrence’s home before the duo screamed in unison, “Bad boys 4 life”. The two then started riffing on the fact that the third film, released in 2020, was already titled ‘Bad Boys for Life’.

