Oscars 2023: Actress Deepika Padukone, who is among the presenters at the Oscars alongside Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Riz Ahmed, Glenn Close, Samuel L Jackson, Michael B Jordan and Jonathan Majors, walked the coveted red carpet as she picked a classic Hollywood look for the event with an all-black attire.

The actress took to her Instagram and shared her look from the red carpet. She can be seen dressed in an off-the-shoulder jet-black gown, serving old-Hollywood glamour.

Deepika Padukone’s gown featured an off-the-shoulder neckline with a plunging design, drapings on the arms, full-length sleeves with attached Opera gloves, a fitted bust, corseted bodice, cinched torso, figure-hugging fitting, and a mermaid-style pleated skirt grazing the floor.

She rounded up her look with diamond jewels, including statement rings, a bracelet and a necklace. In the end, Deepika chose a centre-parted messy bun, winged eyeliner, nude pink lip shade, kohl-lined eyes, subtle nude eye shadow, feathered brows, rouged cheeks and a dewy base. She also showed off a new tattoo – 82AoE (inspired by her beauty brand) – on the neck in the images.

Deepika Padukone is making her Oscars debut this year after making her debut in Hollywood with 2017’s ‘XXX: Return of Xander Cage‘.

The actress has represented Indian cinema on a lot of international platforms. In 2022, Deepika was one of the jury members at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

