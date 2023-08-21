While India awaits the successful landing of the Vikram lander of Chandrayaan 3 mission, actor Prakash Raj has landed himself in yet another controversy for mocking Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) ambitious mission to the Moon. Ahead of the expected landing date on the Moon on August 23, the National Award-winning actor tweeted a picture of a cartoon depicting a man in a vest and lungi pouring tea, which he called the ‘first picture coming from the Moon’.

In his tweet on Sunday, Prakash Raj shared the cartoon and wrote, “BREAKING NEWS:- First picture coming from the Moon by #VikramLander Wowww #justasking.” This post didn’t go down well with the netizens and users started criticising him for making such a derogatory remark about Chandrayaan 3 mission.

Comedian Appurv Gupta wrote, “The problem with hate is, once you start hating someone then eventually your hate becomes so strong that you start hating everyone. You forgot the difference between the person, ideology and national achievement. Everything looks the same! Sad to see a talented actor behaving like this!”. A second comment read, “ISRO represents the best of India. It achieved greatness in spite of meagre resources & a pessimistic atmosphere. ISRO ranks among the best now, attempting what only a handful of nations have achieved. This man represents the worst of India. Hates that nation that has given him so much.”

Check out the post:

BREAKING NEWS:-

First picture coming from the Moon by #VikramLander Wowww #justasking pic.twitter.com/RNy7zmSp3G — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) August 20, 2023

One said, “You have stooped so low.. feel ashamed that you are a fellow countryman !! I am proud of ISRO !! Jai Hind,” while another commented, “Prakash ji, this Chandryan mission is from ISRO not BJP. If it gets succeed, it’s for India not for any party. Why you want this mission to fail? BJP is just a ruling party. It will go one day. But, ISRO will remain for years and will make us proud. In search of truth, you’re forgetting basic nationalism. India’s failure shouldn’t be a victory. Keep ISRO aside from this political hate.”

Meanwhile, on Monday, ISRO released fresh pictures of the Vikram lander that determined the landing site on the moon. Earlier, the space organisation had announced that Chandrayaan 3 underwent the second and final deboosting operation in the early hours of Sunday and is scheduled to land on the moon on Wednesday (August 23) around 18:04 IST.

For the unversed, this mission is a follow up of Chandrayaan-2 that had attempted soft landing on the Moon four years ago in September 2019 but failed in final stages.

