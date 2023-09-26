Lokesh Kanagaraj’s upcoming film ‘Leo,’ featuring Thalapathy Vijay, has generated significant buzz since its announcement. Leo is on the editing table set to hit screens on October 19. But even before its release, the makers have been busy combating some rumours. Scroll down to know more.

Kanagaraj’s last collaboration with Vijay ‘Master’ was very well received. Even his previous films, ‘Kaithi’ and ‘Vikram,’ which performed exceptionally well at the box office. Now ‘Leo’, as part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe, is poised to set a new standard in this shared cinematic realm.

Recently, there have been unexpected speculations surrounding the film. Political commentator Savukku Shankar made some claims about the audio premiere of ‘Leo’ on his official social media account, suggesting that permission for the event at Nehru Indoor Auditorium on September 30 was contingent upon granting distribution rights to DMK family’s Red Giant Movies for specific regions. However, the film’s producer, Seven Screen Studio, has strongly refuted these rumours, asserting that they hold no merit.

Take a look:

Sir, this is to clarify that this news is not true.. https://t.co/3qF7hBiviQ — Seven Screen Studio (@7screenstudio) September 23, 2023

Currently, there hasn’t been any official announcement regarding the date and location of the audio launch. A rumour making rounds on social media platforms suggests that while the first half of ‘Leo’ is engaging, the second half is lacking. This message has been circulating via WhatsApp and various social media channels. However, it’s important to note that the film is still in the editing phase, making it highly unlikely that anyone outside of the production team has had the opportunity to view it.

Furthermore, music composer Anirudh Ravichander has yet to begin work on the background score for the film, making it implausible for any screenings to have taken place. Therefore, these claims have been debunked as internet rumours.

Apart from Thalapathy Vijay, Lokesh Kanagraj‘s Leo also stars Trisha Krishnan, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Arjun, Myshkin, Priya Anand, Mansoor Ali Khan and Sanjay Dutt.

