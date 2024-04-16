The new release date for Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas in the lead role, is not yet out. Nag Ashwin directed the sci-fi dystopian thriller. The film is shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Prakash Raj, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani.

Kalki 2898 AD has a release date of May 9, 2024, so far. However, due to the election dates clashing in the same week in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, many reports stated the makers would postpone the film. Earlier, there were speculations about the film releasing on May 31, 2024. The announcement was expected this week. However, nothing on that line happened, and May 31 is not considered suitable for the release of Prabhas’ film.

Kalki 2898 AD Release Date Dilemma: Unending Challenges

An ETimes report mentions that the makers were planning to release the film on June 20, 2024. However, another report by Gulte states that in June, Kamal Haasan’s Bharateeyudu 2, aka Indian 2, will release in theatres. Kamal is also a part of Kalki 2898 AD, so the makers don’t think a clash with Haasan’s film is a good idea.

Furthermore, the makers of Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD are confused about which release date will be appropriate for the sci-fi thriller. It’s a big-budget film, and in the second half of 2024, many South biggies are hitting the theatres. From Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 in August to Thalapathy Vijay’s The Greatest of All Time aka The Goat in September to Jr NTR’s Devara: Part 1, the calendar is filled with other extraordinary films, too.

Now, all we can do is wait for the makers to update us on an official release date. It looks highly unlikely that the Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer will release on May 9. The makers have less than a month, and they haven’t dropped a poster or teaser that will create a buzz for the trailer.

