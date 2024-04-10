No matter what’s the result at the box office, Prabhas has always surprised everyone with his list of upcoming films. Even during the rough phase, he was flooded with the projects. So, one can only imagine his list of upcoming films after the global success of Salaar. Keep reading to know more!

For those who don’t know, after Salaar, Prabhas will be next seen in Kalki 2898 AD. Apart from Nag Ashwin’s magnum opus, the superstar also has Salaar 2, Raja Saab, Spirit, and Hanu Raghavapudi’s film in the kitty. Out of all these confirmed films, the actor will be busy with four films during a span of next six months.

As per the report in Track Tollywood, Prabhas will start working on Salaar 2 in next month or in June. After that, the actor will start working on Hanu Raghavapudi’s film in September. After these two films, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit is expected to go on floors in December this year. So, as we can see, the Salaar star will start working on three big films in just six months.

Other than the aforementioned films, there’s also Raja Saab, which is also expected to go on floors this year. So, Prabhas is going to be most busy star during the next six months, which is like double-edged sword. While the projects will be completed at a brisk pace, it might eventually impact the quality of films.

Meanwhile, among all Prabhas’ upcoming films, Spirit is currently grabbing all the limelight. It’s in the news due to Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s claim about the film’s opening day prediction. As per him, Spirit will clock the day 1 collection of 150 crores, if everything falls in place. He also said that despite a huge budget, he isn’t under pressure as he’s confident that the film will recover a huge amount through non-theatrical business alone.

