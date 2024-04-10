Manjummel Boys has become the biggest Malayalam hit of 2024 so far. The survival thriller film is written and directed by Chidambaram. The film stars Soubin Shahir, Balu Varghese, Arun Kurian, Deepak Parambol, Sreenath Bhasi, Ganapathi S Poduval, Lal Jr, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Chandu Salimkumar, and others. The movie is based on a real-life incident that happened in 2006 when a group of boys met with a tragic fate at the Guna Cave of Kodaikanal.

The Malayalam movie received highly positive reviews from critics and movie-going audiences. The Chindambaran-directed film is doing wonders at the box office, not only in India but also worldwide. The success has been so humongous that the makers separately released a Telugu-dubbed version of Manjummel Boys in theatres last month. Even the Telugu version is doing well in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. However, many have been wondering when the movie will be released online.

Still from the film

Manjummel Boys on OTT

The Malayalam survival thriller was released in theatres on February 22, 2024, almost two months ago. Earlier, there were reports that the film would be available online in March 2024. However, that didn’t happen. However, a new update states that the Manjummel Boys movie might be released online in May.

A report by the 123 Telugu web portal states that Chidambaram’s blockbuster movie will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on May 3, 2024. It will also be available to stream in other dubbed languages (Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada). However, official confirmation on the same is yet awaited.

Watch the Manjummel Boys Trailer Below –

Meanwhile, 46 days after its release, Manjummel Boys has earned over 225 crores gross globally, a big feat in the Mollywood film industry. Other Malayalam movies that have impressed the audience are Premalu and Aadujeevitham—The Goat Life.

