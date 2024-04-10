Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life Box Office Collection Day 13: Sustains Momentum On 2nd Tuesday.

Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life has become a box office juggernaut, shattering expectations and surpassing the prestigious 100 crore mark worldwide already. Read the full box office report to learn about the film’s 13-day collections.

The film’s domestic performance has been impressive. Within its first week, Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life raked in a strong 47 crore, showcasing early audience enthusiasm. This momentum continued through the second weekend, with collections bouncing back from a slight dip on Monday. Day 9 saw 2.7 crore, followed by a rise to 3.9 crore and 4.95 crore on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. While Monday witnessed a smaller collection of 1.8 crore, Tuesday saw a welcome rise to 1.9 crore, indicating the film’s ability to retain audience interest.

Domestically, Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life has garnered a strong 62.25 crore net collection, demonstrating consistent audience interest. The movie will likely close its 2nd week at 67 crore mark. Whether it will reach the 100 crore net India milestone is yet to be seen.

On the overseas front, Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life’s collections currently stand at 47 crore. The potential for further growth remains. Positive word-of-mouth and strategic marketing efforts could propel the film’s international numbers even higher. Blessy‘s film now has a total worldwide gross collection of 118.5 crore.

Beyond box office dominance, The Goat Life has captivated audiences with its powerful narrative. The true story of Najeeb, brought to life by Prithviraj Sukumaran‘s award-worthy performance, resonates deeply. Maestro A.R. Rahman’s mesmerizing music further elevates the film’s impact. Tracks like ‘Omane’ and ‘Periyone’ have become chart-toppers, while the recently released ‘Istigfar’ adds another layer of emotional depth.

This ambitious project boasts a global scale. Produced by Visual Romance, it features a stellar cast including Hollywood actor Jimmy Jean-Louis, Indian stars Amala Paul and K.R. Gokul, alongside renowned Arab actors. The music direction and sound design, helmed by Academy Award winners A.R. Rahman and Resul Pookutty respectively, further elevate the production value.

Shot across multiple countries, The Goat Life boasts stunning visuals captured by Sunil KS and edited by A. Sreekar Prasad. It sets new benchmarks for the Malayalam film industry, not just in storytelling and acting but also in production scale.

The Goat Life is more than just a box office success; it’s a cinematic experience that resonates deeply. With its exemplary performances, soul-stirring music, and record-breaking collections, the film has cemented its place as a landmark achievement in Indian cinema.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Maidaan VS Ajay Devgn’s Top 10 Openers At The Indian Box Office: Where Will This Mega Eid Release Stand?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News