Prabhas is currently busy working on Maruthi Dasari’s romantic horror film, The Raja Saab. The actor has been filming for quite some time and the team has managed to keep everything under wraps for quite some time. In January, the team dropped a vibrant poster featuring the actor. Recently, there were reports that the Baahubali actor will be shooting for a special song for the film.

When it comes to filming such dance songs, the Tollywood directors won’t leave any stone unturned. From the sets to the choreography to the music, everything is often superlative in their unique dance numbers. For ‘The Raja Saab’, director Maruthi and his team have some interesting plans, and we can’t help but think of Prabhas’ Baahubali song, Manohari.

Prabhas’ The Raja Saab Special Song Deets

A new update on Prabhas’ dance number for Maruthi’s upcoming romantic horror is that he will romance three heroines in it. The three beauties with whom the Salaar actor will shake a leg are Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar and Nidhhi Agerwal. As soon as we read the update, we can’t help but think of his song ‘Manohari’ from Baahubali. In the song from his 2015 film, we saw his character Amerendra Baahubali surrounded by three stunning ladies – Nora Fatehi, Madhu Sneha and Scarlett Mellish Wilson.

Check out Prabhas in Baahubali’s Manohari Song Below –

A report by OTT Play mentions that the cast will shoot for the song on a massive scale in Hyderabad. As Prabhas will be doing a dance number after a long time, the makers want to ensure everything is perfect. The last time we saw the Telugu superstar break the dance floor was in the 2019 film, Saaho.

Meanwhile, along with The Raja Saab, Prabhas will also appear in Kalki 2898 AD, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit, and Salaar 2.

