Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire was released in theatres on December 22, 2023, and received decent reviews. The film performed well at the box office. It’s a Telugu epic neo-noir action thriller that stars Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, and others. The first part ended with a tease of a sequel, Salaar 2, aka Salaar: Part 2 – Souryaanga Parvam.

Prabhas fans are waiting for the team to give an update on Salaar 2. However, the latest update will startle the actor’s fans, as the wait for the sequel might be a bit longer than expected. A news report mentions that director Prashanth Neel is putting work on the sequel on hold.

Salaar 2 Postponed?

The sequel, starring Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and others, was expected to be released in 2025. However, Prashanth Neel has reportedly put the project on hold and will focus on his next venture with Jr. NTR. The RRR actor and the KGF director will work on their new project once their current ventures are wrapped up, reports the Gulte News web portal.

However, these are just speculations. There has been no confirmation of Neel’s movie with NTR, and Salaar 2’s release has been delayed. So, all we can do now is wait for the team to make an official announcement. Currently, Jr NTR is busy with Ayan Mukerji’s War 2, which also stars Hrithik Roshan. This year, the actor also has a big release with Devara, with Janhvi Kapoor playing the female lead.

Prabhas, on the other hand, is also busy with multiple projects. He’s currently working on The Raja Saab, and Kalki 2898 AD will be released this year. Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin, also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. It will release in theatres on June 27, 2024.

The actor also has Hanu Raghavapudi’s next project and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit in the works.

