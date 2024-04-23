In the month of February, much before Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana went on the floors, we imagined the film being made with a different cast including Ram Charan, Jr NTR and others, along with Prasanth Varma as a director. Now, in a continuation to that, we have charted out an estimated budget if the dream film ever happens. Keep reading to know more!

For those who don’t know, Nitesh Tiwari’s magnum opus, based on the Indian epic, stars Ranbir Kapoor as Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita. If rumors are to be believed, Yash has come on board as Raavan. The shoot of the same has already started and it’s undoubtedly one of the exciting films to watch out for.

Coming to our imagination for Ramayana on the big screen, Ram Charan as Ram would be a fair deal with an estimated salary of 30 crores. Yes, he charged more for RRR and even for upcoming films; the actor has reportedly charged a much higher amount for Game Changer. But those films demanded long schedules. In the case of Ramayana, a lot of work would be done in the pre-production and post-production stages so the actor could wrap their schedules in a limited period.

The same amount makes a good enough salary for Jr NTR, who fits the bill perfectly as Raavan. Other than these two stars, Amritha Iyer, as Sita, would be taking an estimated 5 crores as her remuneration. Tejja Sajja as Lakshman could be occupied for a salary of 5 crores. As Hanuman, Randeep Hooda’s estimated salary would be 5 crores. Again, the same amount would be spent for Vidyut Jammwal’s Sugriva.

The salaries of all the aforementioned actors go up to 80 crores. The remaining cast would again cost up to 20 crores, taking the entire total to 100 crores.

Coming to the most important stage of Ramayana, production and VFX. Even if done in a controlled manner, the budget would scale up to 100 crores, considering the grandeur demanded by the project. Publicity and advertising would cost another 20 crores (on a minimum side).

Director Prasanth Varma has become one of the most talked-about Indian directors after the success of HanuMan. So, getting him on board would be a bit expensive. His estimated salary for the project could be 25 crores.

So, if we combine all other costs and the casting budget of 100 crores, our imagined Ramayana would be no less than an affair worth 245 crores. It still doesn’t come off as expensive, especially considering the blunder Adipurush created even at a reported budget of a staggering 550 crores.

