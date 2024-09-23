Stree 2 and its success is unprecedented. The film successfully entered the 600-crore club and is the only Hindi film to touch the mark. But now it is only a day away to break the record in Hindi Cinema, which currently stands with Uri: The Surgical Strike. After 40 days, horror comedy has risen to 605.5 crore.

Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 40

On the 40th day, 6th Monday, September 23, according to the early trends, the horror comedy starring Shraddha Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao earned approximately 1.3 – 1.5 crore, escalating the number game further.

The Lowest Earning Day

On the 40th day, Stree 2 got its lowest earning day after 6th Thursday’s 1.65 crore. The film started the weekend on the 6th Friday with a massive 5 crore and 200% jump. This was followed by 3.65 crore on the 6th Saturday, followed by another 5 crore on the 5th Sunday, before finally taking a dip of almost 73% on the 6th Monday.

1 Day Away To Nail A Unique Record

The horror comedy is only 1 day away from snatching a record from Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike. The war drama is the only film in Hindi Cinema to earn more than 1 crore for 41 consecutive days. Amar Kaushik’s horror comedy has passed 40 such days with Monday’s earnings. If it continues to hit 1 crore mark on the 41st day as well, it will take the crown from Vicky Kaushal!

Stree 2 is currently looking at another glorious run till the next big solo Hindi film arrives in the theater which is a long wait till Alia Bhatt’s Jigra!

