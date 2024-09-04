Imtiaz Ali fans are over the moon with the re-release of Laila Majnu in Indian theatres. Starring Tripti Dimri and Avinash Tiwary in leading roles, the romantic drama was declared a ‘flop’ back in 2018. Will it finally get rid of the failure tag as it continues to recover a large chunk of its budget? Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

During its original release, Laila Majnu had minted only 2.50 crores in its lifetime run. It received a lukewarm response as it did not resonate with the masses. However, over the years, the film found its audience on digital platforms that appreciated its songs, performances as well as direction. It has now gained the ‘cult classic’ status.

Laila Majnu Budget

Imtiaz Ali had mounted the romantic drama on a budget of 10 crores. Unfortunately, Tripti Dimri and Avinash Tiwary starrer could recover only 25% of its budget and was labeled a commercial flop at the box office.

Laila Majnu Re-Release Box Office

With not many options at the box office apart from Stree 2, many Bollywood films are coming back to theatres. Laila Majnu is also on its path to recovery. Ever since its re-release, it has added 5.80 crores to its kitty.

When added with 2.50 crores from the original run, the overall box office collections come to 8.30 crores. This means the film has recovered around 83% of the budget, but there’s still a long way to go.

Will Laila Majnu get rid of the flop tag with re-release?

The film is maintaining its a consistent run but on the lower side. There’s a free way until September 13, after which Stree 2 will be competing with Kareena Kapoor Khan’s The Buckingham Murders at the box office.

Given the current pace, which has majorly slowed down, it is difficult for Laila Majnu to recover 100% of its budget. The film may witness a slight jump during the upcoming Ganesh Chathurthi festivities, but that’s pretty much about it.

