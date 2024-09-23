Vettaiyan, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, is touted to be the next big thing in Kollywood. In the first half of 2024, no big films from the Tamil industry arrived in theatres. Thalapathy Vijay’s The Greatest Of All Time was the first magnum opus of the year, and now, Thalaiva is making a smashing return to set the box office on fire. Let’s discuss the impact of its prevue on day 1 collection below!

Rajini made a smashing comeback in the box office game with his Jailer, which grossed over 600 crores globally. So, the expectations for his upcoming biggie are sky-high. Apart from the halo effect of Jailer’s success, the exciting casting of the film has also raised the excitement among the audience. It marks the reunion of Rajini and Amitabh Bachchan after three decades, and everyone is charged up to see them sharing the screen space.

The prevue of Vettaiyan was unveiled last Friday. For those who don’t know, the prevue is similar to the trailer, and it’s the same marketing style that was adopted for Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. Interestingly, apart from prevue, the makers of Jawan also released the official trailer just before the release of the film, so we can expect the same in the case of the Rajinikanth starrer.

In the prevue of Vettaiyan, we can see that Rajinikanth is portraying an encounter specialist, and it’s going to be a clash between him and Amitabh Bachchan, which is enough to stir excitement among the cine-goers. Other than this powerful duo, we can also see a glimpse of Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, and others. Also, a special mention should be made to Anirudh’s powerful BGM.

The content of prevue has created a positive impact around Vettaiyan and will definitely attract people to theatres. So, as of now, the film looks in a position to surpass Thalapathy Vijay’s The Greatest Of All Time in terms of all India day 1 collection. For the unversed, The GOAT raked in 45 crores to register the biggest Kollywood opening in 2024. This number is now in danger, and there’s a strong chance that Rajinikanth could register the biggest Tamil opening of 2024 to his name.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

