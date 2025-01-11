Asif Ali is all set to repeat the success of his last release, Kishkindha Kaandam. Rekhachithram is the second Malayalam release of the year 2025, and it might surpass the first Malayalam release Identity at the box office to become the first hit of the year.

Starring Asif Ali and Anaswara Rajan, along with Siddique and Jagadish, the mystery crime thriller opened at the box office on Thursday, January 9, with 1.9 crore.

Rekhachithram Box Office Collection Day 2

On the second day, January 10, Friday, Rekhachithram took a jump of 15% at the box office and earned 2.2 crore. In two days, the film stands at a total of 4.1 crore. It is very close to recover its entire budget at the box office.

Asif Ali’s Last Release

Asif Ali’s last release Kishkindha Kaandam, arrived in 2025 and it opened at the box office at 0.45 crore. On the second day, Kishkindha Kaandam earned 0.65 crore. Asif Ali’s current release in two days stands 272% higher than Kishkindha Kaandam.

Rekhachithram Budget & Recovery

The mystery crime thriller has been mounted on a very modest budget of 6 crore, and with the 4.1 crore collection, it has already surpassed 68% of the budget in two days. Rekhachithram is now only 1.9 crore away from recovering its entire budget.

1st Hit Of 2025?

Asif Ali’s film might beat Tovino Thomas‘s film Identity to become the first Malayalam hit of 2025. Identity currently is 16 crore away from the target. Meanwhile, Rekhachitram needs a total of 12 crore collection to attain a hit verdict at the box office. It would be interesting to see, who wins the race.

