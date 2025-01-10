Sonu Sood’s Fateh, despite the criticism, has managed to hold decently at the box office. In fact it has even managed to not bring one of the lowest openings since the last year at the box office for a Bollywood film. In fact, it might have earned more than Akshay Kumar’s Sarfira.

Sonu Sood’s film on the opening day opened much better than Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, Ulajh, The Buckingham Murders & others. It has surpassed the entire lifetime collection of Abhishek Bachchan’s I Want To Talk that arrived last year.

Fateh Box Office Day 1 Early Estimates

As per the early trends, Fateh, on the opening day, Friday, January 10, has earned 2.4 – 2.6 crore at the box office. The film might grow at the box office in the upcoming weekend in order to survive.

Sonu Sood’s Last Film As Lead

The superstar’s last film as a lead arrived in the year 2016, titled Tutak Tutak Tutiya, which was a horror-comedy starring Prabhu Deva, Tamannaah Bhatia, and him. The film in its entire lifetime earned 2.6 crore.

Fateh, on its opening day, might have missed crossing the entire lifetime of Sonu Sood’s last film as a lead by 0.15 crore, or it might have crossed this figure if the night shows had worked in the superstar’s favor.

Hopefully, the film will not settle as one of the lowest-grossing films at the box office since last year.

Check out the lowest-grossing films of the year 2024.

LSD 2: Love, Sex & Dhokha 2: 0.95 crore

Naam: 1.02 crore

I Want To Talk: 2.14 crore

Bastar: The Naxal Story: 2.90 crore

Ruslaan: 4.05 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

