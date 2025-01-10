Another film has crossed the half-century at the box office, and the final numbers will definitely bring some more new records that will be owned by Ram Charan’s Game Changer henceforth. The film, directed by S Shankar, is the biggest Sankranti opener at the box office.

Biggest Sankranti Opener

Ram Charan surpassed the biggest Sankranti opener at the box office. The spot was owned by Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru, which earned 45.70 crore at the box office. Ram Charan has surpassed this number by almost 15% higher earnings.

Game Changer Box Office Day 1 Estimates

On the opening day, January 10, Friday, Game Changer opened at the box office and earned in the range of 51 – 54 crore at the box office as per the early trends. With this, Ram Charan, got his second-highest opening film after RRR’s 134 crore.

Surpasses Entire Lifetime Collection Of Acharya

Ram Charan, with the opening day collection, has surpassed the entire lifetime collection of Acharya starring Chiranjeevi. The film earned 53.37 crore in its entire lifetime and in probability, Ram Charan’s latest theatrical release has surpassed this number.

Game Changer VS All 4 Sankrati Releases Of 2024

Game Changer has surpassed the opening day collection of all four Tollywood Sankranti releases of 2024. In 2024, four films arrived around Sankranti – HanuMan, Guntur Kaaram, Saindhav and Naa Saami Ranga.

While Guntur Kaaram earned 42 crore on the opening day, HanuMan earned 12.55 crore on day 1. Saindhav opened at 3.90 crore, and Naa Saami Ranga earned 5.10 crore.

Ram Charan’s Last Sankranti Release

In 2019, Sankranti Ram Charan arrived with Vinaya Vidheya Rama, which earned 37 crore on its opening day. Game Changer has surpassed the opening day collection of his last Sankranti film by a huge margin.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Telugu Films of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Pushpa 2 Hindi Box Office (36 Days): Registers Second-Highest Week 5 In The History Of Hindi Cinema

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News