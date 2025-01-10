Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 continues to mint moolah at the Indian box office. Despite the new releases in theatres, the Hindi-dubbed version kept going and added impressive numbers during its fifth week. Yes, the pace has slowed, but still, it managed to record the second-best week 5 in the history of Hindi cinema. It stayed just below Stree 2. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 36 days!

Despite mixed reviews from critics, the Pushpa sequel worked tremendously well due to the sequel factor and the entertainment value. It opened with historic numbers and maintained the momentum for weeks. In the 8-day extended opening week, it earned 433.50 crores, followed by the second week of 199 crores. In the third week, the film added another 107.75 crores, followed by 57.95 crores in week 4. It closed the fifth week by earning 21.75 crores.

On day 30, Pushpa 2 (Hindi) earned 3 crores. On days 31 and 32, another 5 and 6 crores were added, respectively. On day 33, the film earned 2.25 crores, followed by 2.10 crores on day 34. On day 35, it fell below the 2 crore mark for the first time, earning 1.75 crores. Yesterday, i.e., on day 36, it maintained a rock-steady hold and earned 1.65 crores.

With 21.75 crores during week 5, Pushpa 2 (Hindi) has registered the second-highest fifth week in the history of Hindi cinema. It just fell short of surpassing Stree 2’s 25.72 crores.

Overall, the Hindi-dubbed version of the film stands at an unbelievable 819.95 crore net at the Indian box office after 36 days. With new releases arriving every week, the 850 crore mark is out of reach.

Indian collection breakdown of Pushpa 2 (Hindi):

Week 1: 433.50 crores (8 days)

(8 days) Week 2: 199 crores

Week 3: 107.75 crores

Week 4: 57.95 crores

Week 5: 21.75 crores

Total: 819.95 crores

