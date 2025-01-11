Ram Charan has put up a positive game at the box office with the Hindi version of Game Changer. The film has surpassed all the expected opening numbers and put up a strong game, defying the early estimates. The real differentiator for this change was the night shows in the Hindi belt.

In fact, the opening numbers of Ram Charan’s film have also surpassed the last Sankranti release by a massive margin. Last year on Sankranti, the Hindi dubbed South Indian film that appealed to the masses was Teja Sajja’s HanuMan, which opened at only 2.15 crore in Hindi.

Game Changer Hindi Box Office Day 1

On the opening day, January 10, Friday, Game Changer opened at 8.64 crore at the box office with its Hindi version. This is 301% higher than the last Hindi-dubbed South Indian Sankranti release, HanuMan!

Surpasses Entire Lifetime Of Indian 2 & Vettaiyan

Ram Charan‘s film surpassed the entire lifetime collection of Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 Hindi and Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan Hindi. Vettaiyan Hindi earned only 4.35 crore in Hindi in its lifetime. Meanwhile, Indian 2 earned only 5.6 crore in its lifetime. Interestingly, Indian 2 is directed by S Shankar, who helmed Ram Charan’s latest film, which also starred Kiara Advani.

Surpasses All Sankranti Releases Since 2020 Except 1

Game Changer has surpassed all the Hindi Sankranti releases since 2020 except for Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji. In 2020, Tanhaji clashed at the box office with Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak. While Game Changer could not surpass Tanhaji’s 15.10 crore, it earned 83% higher than Chhapaak. Deepika Padukone‘s film earned 4.77 crore at the box office.

It would be interesting to see if Game Changer crosses the 25 crore mark at the Hindi box office over the weekend.

