After the grand release of Ram Charan’s Game Changer, Tollywood gears up for another big Sankranti release in the form of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Daaku Maharaaj. The film’s promotional campaign looked like a rushed affair. Shockingly, the advance booking was made open at the very last moment, which is not good considering the festive release. Thankfully, Balayya fans knew their assignment and are now booking their tickets for day 1 in full force. Keep reading for a detailed box office report!

Balayya is coming with a Telugu commercial potboiler ahead of the Sankranti holidays. It is scheduled for a theatrical release tomorrow. Directed by Bobby Kolli, it also stars Bobby Deol and Pragya Jaiswal in key roles. As the Tollywood star is arriving on the big screen after a gap of more than a year, there is excitement among fans. He was last seen in Bhagavanth Kesari, released in October 2023.

Coming to the advance booking of Daaku Maharaaj, as of 10 am IST, it has sold tickets worth 4.60 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) at the Indian box office for day 1. This includes a sale of 1.55 lakh+ tickets across the nation. It’s not a big number, but it is still impressive as these bookings are moving at a solid speed.

Among states, Andhra Pradesh is performing best, enjoying a day 1 advance booking of 3.43 crore gross so far. It is followed by Telangana, which has a gross of 81 lakh. Among cities, Hyderabad and Vijayawada are at the top, with 75 lakh and 57 lakh, respectively.

With opening-day pre-sales of 4.60 crore gross already in the kitty, Daaku Maharaaj is already very close to beating Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Bhagavanth Kesari, which registered bookings worth 5.23 crore gross for day 1. However, his last Sankranti release, Veera Simha Reddy, looks out of reach. For those who don’t know, Veera Simha Reddy sold tickets worth 16.14 crore gross in advance booking for the opening day.

From here, the film is expected to earn 10 crores before closing pre-sales at the Indian box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Game Changer Hindi Box Office Day 1 (Early Trends): Ram Charan Starrer Opens Well, Comfortably Crosses The 5 Crore Mark

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News