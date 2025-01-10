Ram Charan’s Game Changer has completed its opening day at the Indian box office, and as expected, it has started its journey on a strong note. Talking particularly about the Hindi-dubbed version, the film has performed much better than expected and pulled off a decent number. Earlier, it was expected to stay much below the 5 crore mark but as per day 1 early trends, it scored above that mark. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The Tollywood political thriller marks the debut collaboration between Ram Charan and Shankar. With two strong forces coming together, fans were excited to catch the big screen, and now that it’s out to entertain, fans are lapping it up. Today was a regular Friday, and despite that, it emerged as the actor’s biggest non-SS Rajamouli opener.

In the Hindi-dubbed version, Game Changer was earlier aiming for a start of 2-3 crores, but surprisingly, the numbers that are flowing in are much better. Morning shows started with just 9% occupancy, but in afternoon shows, there was a decent jump, and occupancy jumped up to 17%. Again, in evening shows, there was growth, and an occupancy of 27% was registered. For night shows, reports are yet to come.

Thanks to improvement since afternoon shows, Game Changer (Hindi) is closing its day 1 at 5.80-6.80 crore net at the Indian box office. It’s a decent start, and from here on, a lot depends on word-of-mouth.

Tomorrow, the film needs to show a healthy jump and try to touch at least the 9 crore mark. If that happens, then a healthy opening weekend will be on the cards. Then further, the Sankranti holiday will definitely provide a boost in collections.

