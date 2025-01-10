Wicked is in rampage mode at the US box office even several weeks after its release. It has hit a remarkable mark in North America and is close to beating Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s exceptional domestic haul. It will achieve an amazing feat after beating the MCU flick. Scroll below for the deets.

The MCU movie is the second installment in the Black Panther franchise. The first was led by Chadwick Boseman, but due to his death, the second film’story was changed. It features Letitia Wright as Shuri and the new Black Panther alongside Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Florence Kasumba, Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Martin Freeman, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Angela Bassett. It collected $453.8 million at the US box office and $405.37 million overseas. The worldwide box office collection of the movie is $859.2 million.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Wicked is less than a million away from the domestic total of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever after earning decent numbers on its seventh Wednesday at the US box office. The musical fantasy clocked in $764K on Wednesday, with a drop of -83.5% from last Wednesday. Watching the film’s enormous popularity, the exhibitors added 110 theatres last Friday to enjoy the singalongs. It has also outpaced Frozen 2’s $593K, which it earned on its 7th Wednesday.

After Wednesday, the musical fantasy has hit a $453.2 million cume in North America and is less than $1 million away from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s $453.8 million US haul. Ariana Grande’s film will surpass that tonight and become the #2 biggest November release of all time at the US box office. Wicked is reportedlty eyeing a $470 million run in North America.

Meanwhile, in the international markets, the film has grossed over $230.04 million and is close to hitting the $700 million milestone worldwide. The musical fantasy stands at $683.2 million worldwide. It has also become Universal’s biggest premium VOD with its first-week collection, earning a solid $70 million, almost twice what The Super Mario Bros Movie had earned. The 2023 blockbuster collected $44 million in its first week of release on PVOD.

Wicked is available as PVOD on digital platforms from December 31, 2024.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

