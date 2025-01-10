Wicked is one of the biggest films of 2024. It might not be the highest-grossing of the year, but it is surely setting new records. The musical fantasy has collected record numbers in the first seven days on Premium VOD. It features Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, who are loved by the fans in their respective roles in the movie. Scroll below for the deets.

It was directed by Jon M Chu and is the first installment of a two-part film adaptation of the stage musical of the same name. The movie featured an excellent cast, with Ariana and Cynthia in the lead. The supporting cast comprised Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang, Marissa Bode, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, and Jeff Goldblum.

Wicked has broken the record of The Super Mario Bros Movie’s record as the biggest day 1 collection on the PVOD. Based on Luiz Fernando’s report, Ariana’s film by Universal registered a new all-time record in its first week of digital release on PVOD in the United States alone. The musical adaptation has grossed a strong $70 million in digital sales and rentals.

The musical fantasy, which was released online on December 31, collected $26 million. It has beaten Universal’s previous premium release on PVOD, The Super Mario Bros Movie. For the unversed, the animated feature collected $44 million in its first week on PVOD. According to Deadline, the movie has two and a half months with an exclusive premium home entertainment window before it hits its home streaming network. Ariana Grande’s film will stream on NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service.

Wicked was reportedly on a 40-day theatrical window before releasing online on PVOD. Since its release, it has been in the top 5 in the US box office chart. The musical fantasy has collected $453 million in the US and $686 million worldwide. It is the highest-grossing musical movie of all time and won the Golden Globe for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.

Wicked was released in the US on November 22 and is available on digital platforms on PVOD.

