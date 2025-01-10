The casting of Keanu Reeves in a negative role in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has been doing wonders for the film. It has been consistently in the top 3 of the US box office chart, and now it’s gearing up to enter 2024’s top 10 grosser list. The action-adventure comedy flick is close to overtaking not only Bad Boys: Ride or Die but also the domestic haul of Kung Fu Panda 4. Scroll below for the deets.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die is the 4th installment in the Bad Boys franchise starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. The film is #11 in the 2024’s highest-grossers list at the US box office, while Kung Fu Panda 4 is #10. Will’s movie received mixed reviews but ultimately became a box-office success.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 collected a franchise record of $1.1 million on 3rd Wednesday, experiencing a drop of 87.7% from the previous boosted Wednesday, New Year’s Day. Trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report further revealed Sonic the Hedgehog collected $893K over 4,177 theatres in the pre-COVID era. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 was released in 2022 and collected $751K across 3,809 theatres, while Sonic 3 has not only bested its predecessors but also across fewer theatres compared to them. Sonic 3 is playing across 3746 theatres.

Sonic 3 has hit $192.5 million at the US box office and is now the highest-grossing film in the franchise. It is expected to be the second video game adaptation in history to cross the $200 million mark in the United States, which is expected to happen only this weekend. The movie is less than $2 million away from Bad Boys: Ride or Die’s $193.57 million US haul. After that, it will also surpass Kung Fu Panda 4’s $193.59 million haul to become the 10th highest-grossing film of 2024 in North America.

Jeff Fowler’s film is eyeing a $245 million—$270 million run in North America. Meanwhile, the video game adaptation has collected $148.8 million overseas, bringing its worldwide cume to $341.28 million. The action-adventure flick has entered 2024’s top 20 highest-grossing films list and is now at #18. It will probably surpass Alien: Romulus over the weekend by crossing its $350.86 million global haul.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3, starring Keanu Reeves as Shadow the Hedgehog, was released on December 20.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

Must Read: Game Changer North America Box Office: Rakes In Fair Collection In Premieres By Grossing Over $900K

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News