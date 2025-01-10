Game Changer, featuring Ram Charan in the lead role, has arrived in the overseas market. Before the full-fledged release, it had premieres scheduled yesterday. The film was on track to comfortably cross the $1 million mark through premieres alone, but the delay from the distributors’ end caused some harm at the North American box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

The Tollywood political thriller has managed to secure a good showcasing outside India. Talking about premiere shows in the USA alone, the magnum opus managed to get around 1,750 shows in 511 theatres. The final advance gross for premiere shows crossed the $650K mark in the USA. Including the advance from Canada and on-spot bookings, the film was in a position to earn much beyond the $1 million mark.

Yesterday, before premieres started, a bad thing happened to Game Changer. Shows at several locations were canceled due to the late delivery of content drives. It is learned that shows at the AMC chain were removed, significantly denting the film. It is estimated that the film suffered a blow of around $100K due to this.

Now that the premiere shows have concluded, it is learned that Game Changer is estimated to earn around $925K at the North American box office (USA and Canada). However, the official collection is yet to be reported. The makers are expected to report the numbers tomorrow.

In Indian rupees, the Ram Charan starrer has earned around 7.95 crores from North American premieres. It’s just a fair start, and now, all eyes are set on how it performs on its day 1.

Meanwhile, the breakeven for Game Changer is set at $4.5 million. It means that the film will need to earn 38.65 crores to achieve breakeven at the North American box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Game Changer Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Ram Charan Ready To Deliver Biggest Sankranti Opener With A 50 Crore+ Score!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News