Pan-Indian superstar Prabhas has a packed lineup of upcoming films, including The Raja Saab, Fauji, and Spirit. However, he is currently on a break from work while undergoing treatment for a leg injury in Italy. As reported by CineJosh, the actor hasn’t been on set for the past two months, causing delays in the production schedules of his films.

This pause has put producers’ investments on hold and disrupted the planned release timelines. The Raja Saab‘s release has been postponed not only because of his injury and absence but also due to incomplete VFX and some financial issues. The film reportedly still has a good portion left to be reshot. Director Maruthi is ready to film those parts, but the only thing missing is Prabhas.

Coming to Hanu Raghavapudi’s period war-action drama Fauji, the team is also waiting for Prabhas to give the green signal to shoot some major action sequences. The worst hit of the lot is Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Production for this film was supposed to begin in January 2025, but it hasn’t started yet.

To make matters worse, Sandeep Reddy Vanga doesn’t have time to wait indefinitely. Next year, he has to begin work on the sequel to his blockbuster Animal, titled Animal Park, starring Ranbir Kapoor. Because of Vanga’s involvement, a director known for delivering back-to-back blockbusters, Spirit is generating more hype than the others.

The rumor mill is abuzz with speculations that Mollywood megastar Mammootty will make a special appearance in the film. While it’s said to be a cameo, Sandeep Reddy Vanga is reportedly crafting a powerful role for him.

The situation with Prabhas remains uncertain, so it’s unclear when filming for Spirit will begin. However, reports suggest shooting may start in late September or early October 2025. Let’s hope Prabhas recovers soon and gets back to work!

