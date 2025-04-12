Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s much-anticipated collaboration, Spirit, was initially set to begin filming in January 2025, but the shoot has been postponed. As per OTTplay, Prabhas sustained an injury while filming Fauji, which required him to travel to Europe for treatment, leaving him unable to commit dates for Spirit.

Meanwhile, his other project, the horror-romantic comedy The Raja Saab, is also facing delays due to ongoing VFX work and certain financial hurdles. As per TeluguCinema.com, Fauji has resumed production, which is promising. However, with Fauji and The Raja Saab yet to be completed, Prabhas can still not begin work on Spirit.

According to OTTplay, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga wants Prabhas to commit to bulk dates without any interruptions for the film. Sandeep Reddy Vanga, as a director, has only made three theatrical releases, but in terms of box office figures, he is one of the most reliable filmmakers in the industry and is in high demand.

He is also planning a sequel to his highly successful Bollywood film Animal. The sequel is titled Animal Park, and filming was initially supposed to begin in 2026. However, fans are speculating that the delay in Spirit might also affect the production of Animal Park. Reports suggest that if Animal Park doesn’t go into production in 2026, Ranbir Kapoor might also get busy with other projects.

According to reports by Telugu Cinema, Prabhas has promised Sandeep Reddy Vanga that he will prioritize Spirit, but he has asked for another two months to get things in order. Sandeep Reddy Vanga recently traveled to Mexico to scout shooting locations.

To make matters worse, there are also concerns regarding Prabhas‘ health. Rumors suggest that doctors have advised him to take things slow due to recurring knee issues and have warned him not to put too much strain on his knees.

