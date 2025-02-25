Sandeep Reddy Vanga has never had a theatrical flop, and Prabhas’ last film, Kalki 2898 AD, was a massive success. Now, the two are coming together for their first collaboration, Spirit.

Currently, Prabhas has two projects in the pipeline, The Raja Saab with Maruthi and Fauji with Hanu Raghavapudi. Spirit is expected to go on floors after he completes these commitments.

According to M9 News, Sandeep Reddy Vanga has made a special request to Prabhas, asking for bulk dates without breaks to maintain continuity and complete the film in one go. He has also requested that Prabhas refrain from taking on any other projects during the production period.

Prabhas’ role in Spirit requires a unique look, and Vanga has asked him to work on his physique as he will be playing a police officer.

However, there is no official confirmation yet, as neither the director nor the actor has commented on this. So, take it with a grain of salt.

Apart from above mentioned projects, Prabhas is also set to be part of two sequels to his previous projects, Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam and Kalki 2898 AD: Part 2.

According to the same report, Sandeep Reddy Vanga has completed the pre-production work for Spirit, with the final script also finalized. Everything is now set for the film to begin shooting, and preparations are already underway.

Earlier, producer Bhushan Kumar had announced that filming would start in January, but it was delayed due to various reasons, including Prabhas’ scheduling conflicts. Now, new reports suggest that shooting will commence in May, with completion expected by mid-2026. The film is slated for a theatrical release in late 2026 or early 2027.

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: Rashmika Mandanna Gets Support From Divya Dutta Amid Chhaava Criticism

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News