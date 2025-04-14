The Kannada film industry is shocked by the death of one of its greatest veterans. The Times of India reported that Bank Janardhan, famous for his timing and natural acting, died at 75. His demise has left a void that will be hard to fill in Sandalwood. Fans and celebrities alike now remember the man who gave them countless reasons to smile on-screen.

Revisiting Bank Janardhan’s Journey: From Struggling Days To Screen Stardom

Born in late 1948, Bank Janardhan carved a special place in the hearts of audiences throughout his career. According to Udayavani, he began his journey by working in a bank and faced ample rejections. Eventually, he earned an affectionate name: Bank Janardhan. Following his entry into the entertainment industry, the Kannada star featured in over 500 films across various regional and linguistic industries.

Some notable titles include Shh, Tarle Nan Maga, Belliappa Bangarappa, Ganesha Subramanya, and many more. Known for his jolly, comical, and amusing performances, Janardhan added a humorous touch to Kannada cinema. His presence extended beyond the silver screen to television, theater, and more, where he consistently brought both humor and emotional depth to the industry.

What Was Bank Janardhan’s Cause Of Death?

The much-acclaimed veteran actor, Janardhan, breathed his last on April 13, 2025, after a prolonged illness. In 2023, he had a mild heart attack, and then complications arose from multiple organ problems.

Even with continuous medical treatment, his condition worsened, and he was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru on a late Sunday night. Tragically, despite all efforts to keep him stable, he passed away.

Bank Janardhan Remembered By Fans & Celebs

The veteran actor’s passing left the whole industry and fans grieving. Many tributes flooded social media, highlighting his talent and cheerful personality in real life.

Thank you for making my childhood awesome sir. Om Shanti 🙏#BankJanardhan pic.twitter.com/8ogY6tyrIP — ಹೆಸರಲ್ಲೇನಿದೆ ಬಿಡಿ (@Naneyidupakka) April 14, 2025

One of the finest actor to grace our industry…..

His comedy timing and body language was so so good

Thank you for making my childhood awesome sir

Om shanthi #BankJanardhan #bankjanardhan #KFI pic.twitter.com/vehxrY9SGO — Gaurav Raj (@_Gaurav_Raj) April 14, 2025

Thank you, Bank Janardhan Sir, for the endless entertainment and the smiles you brought to generations. Rest in peace.✨ From the Shivanna and Appu fan family, we pray for his peaceful journey.

🙏✨🪦#BankJanardhan 🙏#KingShivanna 👑#Shivanna #Shivanna131 pic.twitter.com/cXyamuE61i — 𝘛𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘬𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘩𝘪’𝘴 𝙓 (@AMkarthik63) April 14, 2025

As fan tributes continued to pour in, several senior celebrities, such as Doddanna and Umesh and actor-producer Komal Kumar, shared kind words in his memory with Public TV. Dhruva Sarja, Upendra, and other stars also paid tribute to the actor following his demise.

Bank Janardhan may have left the stage, but his performances will continue to entertain and inspire. His work, from memorable films to iconic TV shows, proves his passion and talent. As the Kannada film world says goodbye, one thing is sure — legends like Bank Janardhan are never truly gone. Their art lives on.

