After KGF Chapter 2 and Kantara, the Kannada film industry has failed to deliver big money spinners at the Indian box office. In terms of quality content, there have been some good films, but at ticket windows, we haven’t witnessed a big impact for a while. Among promising films, Upendra’s UI carried big hopes on its back, but eventually, it has started to show signs of exhaustion. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 8!

Written and directed by Upendra, the Sandalwood sci-fi dystopian action film was praised for its unique concept and the making, but it has failed to grab the required attention from the ticket-buying audience. One reason behind the film’s underperformance is said to be its complex content, which resulted in highly polarizing reactions among the viewers.

After a good start of 7 crores, UI couldn’t make it big during the opening weekend, earning just 18.60 crores. It wrapped up its opening week at 26.50 crores. It began its second week yesterday on a dismal note, earning just 0.87 crore on day 8. Compared to day 7’s 1.10 crores, it’s a drop of 20.90%. Including the second Friday’s numbers, the collection stands at 27.37 crore net at the Indian box office.

Day-wise collection breakdown of UI:

Day 1- 7 crores

Day 2- 5.60 crores

Day 3- 6 crores

Day 4- 2.17 crores

Day 5- 2.15 crores

Day 6- 2.48 crores

Day 7- 1.10 crores

Day 8- 0.87 crore

Total- 27.37 crores

For the unversed, UI is reportedly made on a budget of over 60 crores. Even if we consider the budget to be exact 60 crores, the film is yet to recover 54.38% of the total cost and considering the current trend, it will not be able to cover the remaining distance. In fact, the Upendra starrer is aiming to wrap up much below the 50 crore milestone at the Indian box office.

