Utkarsh Sharma and Nana Patekar’s Vanvaas has failed to create any impact at the Indian box office and faced complete negligence from the audience amid the assault of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2. Despite having some merits, the film couldn’t attract attention during its opening week and the way it entered the second week, it will be curtains down during weekdays. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 8 days!

Directed by renowned filmmaker Anil Sharma, the Bollywood family drama was released theatrically on December 20. It opened to mixed reviews from critics, and even among the ticket-buying audience, it generally had mixed word-of-mouth. It was released amid zero expectations and failed to show any momentum in the following days.

Vanvaas registered a start of 0.73 crore, followed by 1.02 crores on day 2 and 1.53 crores on day 2, thus wrapping up the opening weekend at 3.28 crores. In the span of the next four days, the film earned 1.20 crores, thus ending the first week at 4.48 crores. Yesterday, most of the shows were reduced nationwide, leaving less space to make moolah.

With fewer shows and no response from the audience, Vanvaas earned a dismal 9 lakh on day 8. So, in the first 8 days, the film has earned just 4.57 crore net at the Indian box office.

Reportedly, the Utkarsh Sharma and Nana Patekar starrer is made on a budget of 30 crores. Comparing the budget with the collection, the film has recovered only 15.23% of its total cost. As the film will be out of theatres by the end of this week, it is moving towards a disaster tag at the Indian box office.

Day-wise collection of Vanvaas:

Day 1- 0.73 crore

Day 2- 1.02 crores

Day 3- 1.53 crores

Day 4- 0.40 crore

Day 5- 0.50 crore

Day 6- 0.19 crore

Day 7- 0.11 crore

Day 8- 0.09 crore

Total- 4.57 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

