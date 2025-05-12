If you’re looking for a limited series that builds suspense and keeps you guessing, Ayyana Mane, streaming on ZEE5, might be worth your time. Originally made in Kannada, it’s also available in Tamil and Hindi dubbed versions. The series consists of 6 short episodes, each lasting 18 to 20 minutes, making it an easy binge-watch of roughly 2 hours.

This is one of those shows where going blind enhances the experience. The less you know, the more you’ll enjoy the twists and turns. But if you’re curious, here’s a brief outline: the story follows a young woman from a poor background who marries into a wealthy family. Unaware of her new family’s dark history, she steps into a mansion filled with secrets.

The family, once poor farmers, stumbled upon a deity’s idol on their land, which they began worshipping. Over time, they rose to riches, attributing their success to the deity’s blessings. But now, it seems the deity is angry, and the family is plagued by misfortune. Three of the family’s daughters-in-law have already met mysterious deaths, and on the very day our protagonist arrives, her father-in-law also dies.

The series slowly unravels the layers of mystery behind the deaths, the family’s past, and the eerie presence in the mansion. It’s more of a suspense thriller with supernatural undertones rather than pure horror. The makers have done a good job in creating an atmosphere that keeps your curiosity high, though some red herrings and potential suspects feel a bit forced. The cast delivers commendable performances, though there are occasional slips in certain scenes.

For more such stories, check out Down South

Must Read: Tourist Family OTT Release Date Update: Here’s When & Where You Can Stream M Sasikumar & Simran’s Tamil Movie

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News