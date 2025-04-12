The Kannada film industry is buzzing once again, and this time, it’s all about the intense crime drama Ayyana Mane. After creating quite a stir with its gripping trailer and solid performances, the film is all set to make its digital debut. The OTT giant recently announced that Ayyana Mane will soon be available to stream on their platform.

Ayyana Mane: A Dark & Thrilling Mystery

Directed by Ramesh Indira (famous for Sapta Sagaradaache Ello and Kotee) and Kotee, Ayyana Mane follows the chilling story of Jaji (played by Kushee Ravi). Recently married, Jaji moves into her husband’s ancestral mansion — a house with a deadly history. Three previous daughters-in-law have met untimely deaths under mysterious circumstances, and no woman has survived in the house for long. As Jaji unravels the horrific truth, she must fight to save her own life from the same grim fate.

With help from a cop and the help of the household, Jaji must uncover the dark secret before time runs out. The show is an intriguing mix of crime, mystery, and supernatural elements, keeping viewers guessing until the end. The series stars Kushee Ravi, Akshya Nayak, and Manasi Sudheer and is produced by Shruti Naidu, who is known for her work on hit Kannada TV series like Brahmagantu and Yaare Nee Mohini.

Kannada Content Finally Gets Its OTT Due

It’s been a long wait, but the arrival of Ayyana Mane signals a significant shift in the OTT landscape for Kannada entertainment. All seven episodes of Ayyana Mane will drop on ZEE5 on April 25, 2025. While previous Kannada series such as Honeymoon and By Mistake struggled to gain the attention they deserved, Ayyana Mane promises a high-quality, gripping narrative that’s bound to capture the audience’s imagination.

The OTT platform has already made its mark with hit originals in other languages, and now, it’s bringing this dark and thrilling story to the Kannada-speaking world. With a strong cast, a seasoned director, and a suspense-filled storyline, Ayyana Mane is poised to be a game-changer. If you’re a fan of spine-chilling crime thrillers with a touch of horror, this is one series you won’t want to miss.

#AyyanaMane Kannada webseries will release on Zee5 on April 25th. pic.twitter.com/vnhQ2urXdo — ಸಿನಿ_ಚಿಂತಕ (@CineChintaka) April 12, 2025

