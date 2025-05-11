In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, the situation in the country is tense. Indian armed forces avenged the death of the innocent civilians by carrying out Operation Sindoor in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan, destroying the terrorist infrastructure. However, things didn’t stop here as Pakistan escalated it by trying to attack bordering Indian states, which was shot down by India successfully. Amid such a war-like situation, the ceasefire was announced yesterday. The official X page of Prabhas’ Salaar also shared a post related to it, which faced backlash from netizens.

For those who don’t know, the makers of Salaar created an official page for the movie on X before its release, with an ID – @SalaarTheSaga. Fans used to get updates about the film; even today, the page is very active. Yesterday, after the ceasefire was officially announced, one smart post was shared on the page.

Salaar is originally titled ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire‘, so the makers shared a small clip of the title card showing ‘Part 1 – Ceasefire’ on the official X page, thus making a statement about the ceasefire agreement with Pakistan. As soon as the post was shared, it received mostly negative reactions from netizens.

Many thought that the makers of Salaar were using the country’s serious issue to promote their movie. One X user directly targeted Prabhas by writing, “Shame on Prabhas.”

Shame on Prabhas. — 𝙰𝚊𝚖𝚒𝚛 ✨ (@AamirsABD) May 10, 2025

One user criticised the production house for the post by saying, “Have some shame @hombalefilms. Use common sense at least.”

Have some shame @hombalefilms

Use commonsence atleast 🤦🏻‍♂️ — KRISHNA (रणबीर का परिवार) (@WakeupRanbir) May 10, 2025

One user wrote, “Have some shame. First the dirty and cheap PR tactics used in clashes, now this.”

Have some shame ffs .

First the dirty and cheap PR tactics used in clashes , now this. — Rap God™ (@notmathiya) May 10, 2025

Another X user commented, “Shameful, insensitive, lack of respect towards the armed forces. Promoting your movie at such times is absolutely pathetic. Prabhas and gang shameful.”

Shameful, insensitive, lack of respect towards the armed forces. Promoting your movie at such times is absolutely pathetic. Prabhas and gang shameful — Uncle Chipss (@lifesucksbut23) May 10, 2025

One netizen said, “Wtf yeah koi tumara promotion ka time nahi h !! Come on yr have some sense in your brain.”

Wtf yeah koi tumara promotion ka time nahi h !! Come on yr have some sense in your brain — kshitij aswal # (@aswal_kshi70370) May 10, 2025

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Ten Hours OTT Release Date Update: When & Where To Watch The Tamil Crime Thriller?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News