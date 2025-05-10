Ilayaraja Kaliyaperumal’s Tamil crime thriller Ten Hours, starring Sibi Sathyaraj in the lead role, was released in theatres on April 18, 2025. But if you could not catch the film in theatres, there is nothing to worry about because we have an update for our readers. Read on to know when and where to watch Ten Hours on an OTT platform.

When & Where To Stream Ten Hours On OTT

The Tamil film Ten Hours premiered on Amazon Prime Video on May 9, 2025. It is now streaming rent-free on the leading OTT platform for Prime subscribers. For those who are not Prime members, let us inform you that Ten Hours is also streaming now on another OTT platform. You can stream the movie on the Sun NXT OTT platform from May 10, 2025.

Ten Hours – Plot & Cast

Written and directed by Ilayaraja Kaliyaperumal, the basic plot of Ten Hours revolves around the case of a missing college girl. Inspector R. Castro (played by Sibi Sathyaraj) takes charge of the investigation, which soon takes an unexpected direction. The determined cop ends up investigating a murder case that takes place on an overnight bus from Chennai to Coimbatore.

Now, the cop has just ten hours to solve the mystery. The film also features Gajaraj, Dileepan, Jeeva Ravi, Saravana Subbiah, Raj Ayyappa, and Aadukalam Murugadoss in interesting roles. Ten Hours received decent reviews from a segment of movie buffs and critics, and fans of the crime thriller genre can try watching this film on OTT.

Other Tamil Crime Thrillers to Watch

The Tamil film industry has consistently churned out gripping thrillers in the past. The list includes Raatchasan, Thadam, Vikram Vedha, Viduthalai Part 1 & Part 2, Por Thozhil, and Maharaja, to name a few. If you’re looking for well-crafted Tamil thrillers, you can watch the films mentioned above if you still haven’t.

Ten Hours Trailer

You can watch the official trailer of Ten Hours here to get a better idea of the film’s plot if you are planning to watch it on OTT.

