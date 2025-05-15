The Sree Vishnu starrer Telugu romantic-comedy Single has been on a winning streak. On its 6th day, the film has entered the profit-making zone. Let us take a look at the box office collection of the film on its 6th day.

Single Box Office Collection Day 6

According to the early estimates in Sacnilk, the Sree Vishnu starrer earned 1.17 crores when it comes to the day-wise collection. This was a slight drop of around 25% since the movie amassed 1.58 crore. The total India net collection of the film now stands at 14 crores.

With this, the film has managed to recover its entire budget. For the unversed, Single is mounted at a budget of 14 crores. With its India net collection of 14 crores, the film has managed to enter the profit-making zone.

Depending on the positive word of mouth in the coming days, Single is expected to yield some favorable returns. The movie is currently the 8th highest-grossing film at the Indian box office after Court: State Vs A Nobody. It is unfazed by the tough competition at the South box office and is for now, maintaining a decent momentum.

Talking about the global collections, including the taxes, the gross collection of the Sree Vishnu starrer comes to 16.52 crores. The movie earned 3.25 when it came to the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of the film now comes to 19.77 crores.

About The Film

Talking about the film, Single has been directed by Caarthick Raju. Apart from Sree Vishnu, the movie also stars Ketika Sharma, Ivana and Vennela Kishore in the lead roles. The music for the film has been composed by Vishal Chandrashekhar.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

