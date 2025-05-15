There were high hopes pinned on the Tamil romantic action drama Retro. Suriya and Pooja Hegde starrer scored a fantastic opening day but shortly crashed due to negative reviews. It may miss out on bigger achievements, but it will manage to garner the success tag. Scroll below for the day 14 box office updates!

The downward graph continues

Retro has been dwindling at the box office since the second day of its theatrical release. The word-of-mouth has been negative, and there are ample options at the ticket windows that cine-goers can opt for. On day 14, Karthik Subbaraj‘s directorial earned an estimated 52 lakhs, as per Sacnilk. It witnessed another dip of 19% compared to 64 lakhs earned on the second Wednesday.

The 14-day total now concludes at 59.30 crore net, including all languages (Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi). Including taxes, the gross earnings surge to 69.97 crores.

Budget Recovery

Retro is reportedly mounted on a budget of 65 crores. Suriya and Pooja Hegde starrer has recovered 91% of the estimated cost in 14 days. It only needs 5.70 crores more in the kitty, which could be achieved if it shows some growth during the upcoming weekend.

Top 3 highest-grossing Kollywood films of 2025 out of reach?

The romantic action drama is currently the #4 highest Kollywood grosser of 2025 in India. The next target is to beat Vidaamuyarchi (81.58 crores). But Retro is now in the last leg of its theatrical run and will not be able to cover such a huge gap. Owing to this, it will miss out on entry into the top 3 highest-grossing Tamil films of 2025.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing Tamil films of 2025 below:

Good Bad Ugly: 153.71 crores* Dragon: 102.55 crores Vidaamuyarchi: 81.58 crores Retro: 59.30 crores* Madha Gaja Raja: 48.70 crores

*theatrical run yet to conclude.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Sitaare Zameen Par Trailer Impact At Box Office Day 1: Aamir Khan Must Taste Success After 9 Years, But The Odds May Not Be In Favor!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News