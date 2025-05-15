The Dileep starrer Malayalam comedy drama, Prince And Family has been witnessing a good pace at the box office. The movie is inching very close to the profit-making zone. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 6th day.

Prince And Family Box Office Collection Day 6

On its 6th day, the Dileep starrer earned 1.02 crore when it came to the day-wise collection. This was a slight dip of 11% since the movie amassed 1.15 crore on its previous day. The total India net collection of the movie now comes to 7.09 crore.

Including the taxes, the gross collection of the film comes to 8.36 crores. With this, Prince And Family has managed to cross 7 crores. It is maintaining a smooth pace despite some tough competition at the Mollywood box office with films like Thudarum and Alappuzha Gymkhana.

Day-Wise Box Office Breakdown Of The Film:

Day 1: 0.90 Crore

Day 2: 1.05 Crore

Day 3: 1.72 Crore

Day 4: 1.25 Crore

Day 5: 1.15 Crore

Day 6: 1.02 Crore

Total: 7.09 Crore

Prince And Family was mounted at a scale of 8 crores. With its current India net collection of 7.09 crores, it has managed to cover around 88% of its budget. It should ideally cover its entire budget and enter the profit making zone in the coming days. The movie also manages to get a stable word of mouth which is reflected in its box office collections.

About The Film

Talking about Prince And Family, the movie has been directed by Binto Stephen. Apart from Dileep, it also stars Raniya Raanaa, Siddiqui and Dhyan Sreenivasan in the lead roles. The music has been composed by Sanal Dev.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

