Salman Khan, who is gearing up for his upcoming war action drama Maatrubhumi, has signed up next project with South filmmakers. The Bollywood superstar has joined hands with director Vamshi Paidipally and producer Dil Raju. The film in the making is said to be an ambitious new action drama, setting the stage for 2027.

The collaboration of three powerhouse brands has already sparked excitement, as they took to their social media handles to announce their partnership. The film will allegedly be a major cinematic event of 2027, setting the stage for a large-scale theatrical spectacle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Shoot Timeline & Early Details

Filming for the project is scheduled to commence in the month of April. More information about the cast and title is still under wraps. The team has not revealed the storyline yet, but it is expected to be a mass entertainer. With production set to begin next month, more details about the film will be unveiled soon.

About The Director & Producer

Vamshi Paidipally is known for directing films such as Maharshi, starring Mahesh Babu, and Vijay’s Varisu. His work usually focuses on large-scale storytelling with emotional elements. Producer Dil Raju has backed several successful Telugu films over the years. This project will mark his first collaboration with Salman Khan.

With a mix of a Bollywood star and a South filmmaker, the film is expected to have a pan-Indian appeal. The untitled project will be produced by Dil Raju under the banner Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Director Vamshi Paidipally and Dil Raju have previously collaborated on five successful films together, all of which went on to become major blockbusters. With Salman Khan’s larger-than-life screen presence, Vamshi Paidipally’s signature storytelling, and Dil Raju’s expertise in mounting grand cinematic spectacles, the film promises to be a powerful theatrical entertainer designed for the big screen.

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