Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar 2 had a smashing second weekend at the worldwide box office. With an extraordinary word of mouth on the ground level, the magnum opus picked up massively over the weekend, leading it to cross the 1300 crore milestone. In the meantime, it has surpassed the lifetime collection of RRR and Dhurandhar to become the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film of all time globally. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Dhurandhar 2 earn at the worldwide box office in 11 days?

The Dhurandhar sequel saw a big rise on the second Saturday and Sunday, scoring over 100 crore gross on both days. As per the latest collection update, it has amassed a staggering 1023.06 crore gross (867 crore net) at the Indian box office. Overseas, it has scored a superb 342 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 11-day worldwide box office collections stand at a massive 1365.06 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 867 crore

India gross – 1023.06 crore

Overseas gross – 342 crore

Worldwide gross – 1365.06 crore

Becomes the 4th highest-grossing Indian film

With 1365.06 crore gross, Dhurandhar 2 has surpassed RRR (1275.51 crore) and Dhurandhar (1354.84 crore) to become the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film of all time at the worldwide box office. Among Bollywood films, it has emerged as the second-highest-grosser. Considering its strong momentum, it has a strong chance of overtaking Pushpa 2 (1785.84 crore) to claim the third spot among all Indian films. To become the highest-grossing Bollywood film, it must beat Dangal (2059.04 crore), which is also a possibility.

Take a look at the top 10 Indian grossers at the worldwide box office:

Dangal – 2059.04 crore Baahubali 2 – 1800 crore Pushpa 2 – 1785.84 crore Dhurandhar 2 – 1365.06 crore (11 days) Dhurandhar – 1354.84 crore RRR – 1275.51 crore KGF Chapter 2 – 1230 crore Jawan – 1163.82 crore Pathaan – 1069.85 crore Kalki 2898 AD – 1054.67 crore

More about the film

Mounted on a reported budget of 225 crore, Dhurandhar 2 was released in theaters on March 19. It also stars Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun in key roles. It is directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar, and Jyoti Deshpande under the banner of B62 Studios and Jio Studios.

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Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 North America Box Office Day 11: Knocks Down Baahubali 2 To Become Highest-Grossing Indian Film!

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