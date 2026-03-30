Dhurandhar 2 has emerged as a monster success all over, and there’s still a long way to go. Considering the epic momentum, it’s guaranteed to be the highest-grossing Indian film of all time at the worldwide box office. But before it happens, the Bollywood magnum opus is doing wonders in key territories. In North America (USA and Canada), the film’s biggest overseas market, it has made history by overtaking Baahubali 2’s lifetime collection. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Dhurandhar 2 earn at the North American box office in 11 days?

The Dhurandhar sequel has performed brilliantly in North America during the second weekend. On the second Friday, day 9, it scored a solid $1.3 million. On Saturday, day 10, it displayed a healthy growth and raked in $1.92 million. On Sunday, day 11, it saw an expected dip but still amassed a strong $1.53 million (estimates). Overall, it has scored an estimated $22.89 million at the North American box office in 11 days.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Premieres – $2.002 million

Day 1 – $1.948 million

Day 2 – $2.95 million

Day 3 – $3.92 million

Day 4 – $3.15 million

Day 5 – $1.14 million

Day 6 – $1.3 million

Day 7 – $880K

Day 8 – $643K

Day 9 – $1.3 million

Day 10 – $1.92 million

Day 11 – $1.53 million (estimates)

Total – $22.89 million

Dhurandhar 2 becomes the highest-grossing Indian film in North America!

With a mammoth $22.89 million in the kitty, Dhurandhar 2 has dethroned Baahubali 2 ($22 million) to become the highest-grossing Indian film at the North American box office. For those who don’t know, Baahubali 2 has held the top spot since 2017, and after 8 years, the record has finally been broken.

Take a look at the top 10 Indian grossers in North America:

Dhurandhar – $22.89 million (11 days) Baahubali 2 – $22 million Dhurandhar – $20.65 million Kalki 2898 AD – $18.57 million Pathaan – $17.49 million RRR – $15.34 million Jawan – $15.23 million Pushpa 2 – $15.26 million Animal – $15.01 million Dangal – $12.19 million

Very soon, Dhurandhar 2 will also become the first Indian film to reach the $23 million milestone in the territory.

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