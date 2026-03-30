Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2 have changed the game completely for Ranveer Singh. Before these movies, he was struggling to find his form, and his face value suffered a massive dent. Now, with both installments doing wonders at the box office, he has bounced back strongly and become the talk of the town. In fact, in the Koimoi Star Ranking, Ranveer gears up to dethrone Salman Khan and grab the top spot. Keep reading for a detailed report!

What is Koimoi Star Ranking?

For the unversed, in Koimoi’s Star Power Index, aka Star Ranking, actors are allotted points based on their films (Bollywood/Hindi) in the coveted box-office clubs (based on Indian collections only), such as the 100 crore club, 200 crore club, and more. For example, 100 points are given for a film in the 100 crore club, and so on. 50 points each are given for a film in the top 10 overseas grossers of Bollywood.

Ranveer Singh is ready to overtake Salman Khan in Star Ranking!

Before Dhurandhar 2 entered the 800 crore club at the Indian box office, Ranveer Singh had 2600 points. With the film crossing the 800 crore milestone in net collections, he has secured 100 points more, pushing his tally to 2700 points. With this, he has taken a step closer to surpassing Salman Khan (2850 points).

For those who don’t know, Salman Khan has been ruling the top spot for a long time now, as even his underperformers scored at least a century at the Indian box office. Finally, his reign has come under threat. Considering the strong momentum, it’s confirmed that Dhurandhar 2 will enter the 1000 crore club in net collections. Once it achieves the feat, Ranveer Singh will secure 200 more points, bringing his total to 2900 and surpassing Salman’s 2850 points.

Here’s the breakdown of Ranveer’s 2700 points:

5 films in the 100 crore club (Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Gully Boy, 83, and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani) = 500 points

1 film in the 200 crore club (Simmba) = 200 points

1 film in the 300 crore club (Padmaavat) = 300 points

2 films in the 800 crore club (Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2) = 1600 points

2 films in the top 10 overseas grossers of Bollywood (Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2) = 100 points

To know more, visit the Star Ranking.

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Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 11: Surpasses KGF Chapter 2 To Become 4th Highest-Grossing Film In India!

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