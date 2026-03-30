Aadu 3, starring Jayasurya, Saiju Kurup, and Vinayakan, has turned out to be a big success all over. Interestingly, the film has fetched much higher collections in the overseas market than in the Indian market. Speaking about the latest collection update, after crossing the international numbers of Aavesham, it has now surpassed the overseas lifetime of Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life. Keep reading for a detailed report!
How much did Aadu 3 earn at the worldwide box office in 11 days?
The Malayalam fantasy comedy film earned 2.65 crore on the second Monday, day 11, in India. Overall, it has earned an estimated 43.01 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 50.75 crore gross. Overseas, it has earned 60.15 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 11-day worldwide box office collection is 110.9 crore gross.
Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:
- India net – 43.01 crore
- India gross – 50.75 crore
- Overseas gross – 60.15 crore
- Worldwide gross – 110.9 crore
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Becomes the 7th highest-grossing Malayalam film in the overseas market
With 60.15 crore in the kitty, Aadu 3 has surpassed Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life (59.5 crore) to become the seventh-highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time at the overseas box office. Very soon, it’ll overtake Sarvam Maya (60.6 crore) to claim the sixth spot. Before concluding the run, it is likely to overtake 2018 (69.5 crore).
Take a look at Mollywood’s top 10 grossers at the overseas box office:
- L2: Empuraan – 142.25 crore
- Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra – 119.9 crore
- Thudarum – 93.8 crore
- Manjummel Boys – 73.4 crore
- 2018 – 69.5 crore
- Sarvam Maya – 60.6 crore
- Aadu 3 – 60.15 crore
- Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life – 59.5 crore
- Aavesham – 56 crore
- Lucifer – 50.5 crore
More about the film
Aadu 3 is written and directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas. It was produced by Venu Kunnappilly under the banner of Kavya Film Company and Friday Film House. It also stars Sunny Wayne, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Vijay Babu, Bhagath Manuel, and Harikrishnan. The film was reportedly made on a budget of 20 crore.
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