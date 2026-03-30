Aadu 3, starring Jayasurya, Saiju Kurup, and Vinayakan, has turned out to be a big success all over. Interestingly, the film has fetched much higher collections in the overseas market than in the Indian market. Speaking about the latest collection update, after crossing the international numbers of Aavesham, it has now surpassed the overseas lifetime of Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Aadu 3 earn at the worldwide box office in 11 days?

The Malayalam fantasy comedy film earned 2.65 crore on the second Monday, day 11, in India. Overall, it has earned an estimated 43.01 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 50.75 crore gross. Overseas, it has earned 60.15 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 11-day worldwide box office collection is 110.9 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 43.01 crore

India gross – 50.75 crore

Overseas gross – 60.15 crore

Worldwide gross – 110.9 crore

Becomes the 7th highest-grossing Malayalam film in the overseas market

With 60.15 crore in the kitty, Aadu 3 has surpassed Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life (59.5 crore) to become the seventh-highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time at the overseas box office. Very soon, it’ll overtake Sarvam Maya (60.6 crore) to claim the sixth spot. Before concluding the run, it is likely to overtake 2018 (69.5 crore).

Take a look at Mollywood’s top 10 grossers at the overseas box office:

L2: Empuraan – 142.25 crore Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra – 119.9 crore Thudarum – 93.8 crore Manjummel Boys – 73.4 crore 2018 – 69.5 crore Sarvam Maya – 60.6 crore Aadu 3 – 60.15 crore Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life – 59.5 crore Aavesham – 56 crore Lucifer – 50.5 crore

More about the film

Aadu 3 is written and directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas. It was produced by Venu Kunnappilly under the banner of Kavya Film Company and Friday Film House. It also stars Sunny Wayne, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Vijay Babu, Bhagath Manuel, and Harikrishnan. The film was reportedly made on a budget of 20 crore.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 12 Advance Booking & Prediction: Crosses 10 Crore+ Net In Pre-Sales; Baahubali 2’s 2nd Monday Record In Danger?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News