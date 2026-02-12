Sarvam Maya, starring Nivin Pauly, Riya Shibu, Preity Mukhundhan, Aju Varghese, and Janardhanan in key roles, had a gala run at the worldwide box office and has finally left theaters. Released amid decent expectations, the film surprised everyone with its performance and stayed in theaters for almost one and a half months. During this impressive run, the film achieved several milestones, and even in the final days, it crossed the important 150 crore mark. Keep reading for a detailed closing collection report!

The Malayalam supernatural rom-com was released on December 25, 2025. It received mostly positive reviews from critics, and even among the audience, it enjoyed favorable word of mouth. The film was praised for its feel-good content, the performances of the entire cast, and Akhil Sathyan’s direction. Such a reception helped it display strong legs during its theatrical run.

How much did Sarvam Maya earn at the worldwide box office?

Sarvam Maya had a decent start in India, with 3.35 crore coming on day 1. With positive audience feedback, the film grew impressively and eventually ended with a solid 76.84 crore net in its lifetime run, almost 23 times its opening-day collection. It equals a gross collection of 90.67 crore.

Overseas, too, Sarvam Maya performed brilliantly and concluded at 60.6 crore gross, as per Sacnilk. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the closing worldwide box office collection stands at a whopping 151.27 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 76.84 crore

India gross – 90.67 crore

Overseas gross – 60.6 crore

Worldwide gross – 151.27 crore

Ends its run as the 8th highest-grossing Malayalam film!

With 151.27 crore gross, the Nivin Pauly starrer has ended its run as the eighth-highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time globally, standing below Fahadh Faasil’s Aavesham (156.48 crore). The list is topped by Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra (305.17 crore).

Take a look at Mollywood’s top 10 grossers at the worldwide box office (gross):

Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra – 305.17 crore L2: Empuraan – 268.23 crore Manjummel Boys – 241.56 crore Thudarum – 237.76 crore 2018 – 181 crore Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life – 160.08 crore Aavesham – 156.48 crore Sarvam Maya – 151.27 crore Pulimurugan – 140 crore Premalu – 132.79 crore

Verdict of Sarvam Maya

Sarvam Maya was reportedly made on a budget of 30 crore. Against this, it earned 76.84 crore net, yielding a return on investment (ROI) of 46.84 crore. Calculated further, it equals 156.13% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it secured a super hit verdict.

Box office summary:

Budget – 30 crore

India net collection – 76.84 crore

ROI – 46.84 crore

ROI% – 156.13%

Verdict – Super Hit

