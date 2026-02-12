With Love, starring Abishan Jeevinth and Anaswara Rajan, has stunned everyone with its performance at the Indian box office so far. Made at an extremely controlled cost, the film raked in solid earnings over its opening weekend and is maintaining a superb pace on weekdays. As a result, it has already secured a super hit verdict and will become the most profitable Kollywood film of 2026. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 6!

How much did With Love earn at the Indian box office in 6 days?

The Kollywood teen romantic-comedy entertainer is going strong on weekdays. On its first Wednesday, day 6, it earned an estimated 1.46 crore, dropping by just 5.8% from day 5’s 1.55 crore. Overall, it has earned an estimated 11.96 crore net (Tamil+Telugu) at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 14.11 crore gross.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 1.6 crore

Day 2 – 2.5 crore

Day 3 – 3.2 crore

Day 4 – 1.65 crore

Day 5 – 1.55 crore

Day 6 – 1.46 crore

Total – 11.96 crore

It’s a big success!

With Love was made at an estimated budget of 4 crore. Against this low cost, it has earned 11.96 crore net so far, thus enjoying a return on investment (ROI) of 7.96 crore. Calculated further, it equals 199% returns. With such impressive returns, the film has secured a super hit verdict.

Box office summary:

Budget – 4 crore

India net collection – 11.96 crore

ROI – 7.96 crore

ROI% – 199%

Verdict – Super Hit

Soon to become Kollywood’s most profitable film of 2026

Currently, Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil is Kollywood’s most profitable film of 2026. Made at a budget of 10 crore, it has earned 30.03 crore net, yielding an ROI of 20.03 crore, or 200.3%. With the pace slowing down, Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil won’t make significant returns from now onwards. So, With Love is all set to overtake the Jiiva starrer today, on day 7, to become the most profitable Kollywood film of the year so far, with returns expected to reach 230% by the end of the day.

